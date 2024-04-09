Cody Rhodes really is on top.

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns this past Sunday at WWE WrestleMania XL to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion, which ended the Tribal Chief’s three-plus year run. A year ago Cody came up short against Reigns, but set a record for selling the most merchandise of all time at a WrestleMania event.

Well that record has now been broken by Cody himself. Fightful Select reports that between WWE World and WWE Shop, $1 million of Cody merchandise was sold throughout WrestleMania weekend. This was revealed via an internal memo from WWE to several members of its organization.

Cody Rhodes recently signed a new deal with WWE and will be with the company past his 40th birthday.