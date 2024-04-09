Another big signing for Damian Priest.

The WWE star made headlines on Sunday when he cashed-in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre to become the company’s new world heavyweight champion. Days later, Priest revealed that he had signed a new contract with WWE, already has his first challenger in Jey Uso, who won a #1 contender’s matchup on Raw. Now Priest is expanding his talents to the commercial, television, and film world.

According to Variety, Priest has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, who will represent the champ across the board, including books, acting, marketing, and more. This is what Variety posted:

Paradigm will work to build his business across books, acting, marketing, unscripted and more. Priest, who was born Luis Berrios (Martinez), most recently won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Drew McIntire, who himself had just won the championship from Seth Rollins.

At this time, it is not known when Priest will defend against Jey Uso. Stay tuned.