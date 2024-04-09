Tonight’s NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. This marks the yellow-and-black brand’s first show following this past weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing matches and segments for tonight’s program. The report does contain spoilers so if you WISH TO AVOID THEM discontinue reading.

SEGMENT ORDER:

– Roxanne Perez Promo

– Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs Izzy Dame and Kiana James

– Je’Von Evans vs SCRYPTS

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs Natalya

– The Family (Stacks and Luca Crusifino) vs No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp and Myles Borne)

– Brinley Reece vs Jaida Parker

– Oba Femi Promo

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin) vs Nathan Frazer and Axiom

– Trick Williams Promo

SPOILERS

– Natalya, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley are all set for Roxanne’s promo.

– Ilja Dragunov is set for Trick Williams’ promo.

– Charlie Dempsey and Adrianna Rizzo will be ringside for The Family vs No Quarter Catch Crew.

– Drew Gulak is not listed for the show.

– Carmelo Hayes is not listed for the show.

– Several pretapes were recorded for tonight’s show.