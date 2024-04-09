Tonight’s NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. This marks the yellow-and-black brand’s first show following this past weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event.
Fightful’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing matches and segments for tonight’s program. The report does contain spoilers so if you WISH TO AVOID THEM discontinue reading.
SEGMENT ORDER:
– Roxanne Perez Promo
– Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs Izzy Dame and Kiana James
– Je’Von Evans vs SCRYPTS
– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs Natalya
– The Family (Stacks and Luca Crusifino) vs No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp and Myles Borne)
– Brinley Reece vs Jaida Parker
– Oba Femi Promo
– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin) vs Nathan Frazer and Axiom
– Trick Williams Promo
SPOILERS
– Natalya, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley are all set for Roxanne’s promo.
– Ilja Dragunov is set for Trick Williams’ promo.
– Charlie Dempsey and Adrianna Rizzo will be ringside for The Family vs No Quarter Catch Crew.
– Drew Gulak is not listed for the show.
– Carmelo Hayes is not listed for the show.
– Several pretapes were recorded for tonight’s show.