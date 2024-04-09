Paul Heyman may have seen his Tribal Chief lose the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, but that doesn’t mean the Wiseman didn’t have an excellent weekend in Philadelphia.

On Friday night, Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 class. In his acceptance speech, he busted out the old ECW hat and said that he will forever be a “Paul Levesque guy.” Today, WWE announced that Heyman’s speech had over 27 million views across social media and social platforms, making it the most socially viewed Hall of Fame moment in company history.

With over 27 million views across all WWE digital and social platforms, @HeymanHustle’s WWE Hall of Fame speech is the most socially viewed #WWEHOF moment of all time. pic.twitter.com/FibiJ54aWj — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

Roman Reigns, and most likely Heyman, will be taking some time off following their heartbreaking loss on Sunday.