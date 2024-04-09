In the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion. Earlier in the match, Seth Rollins ran in using the Shield’s entrance theme, with Rollins sporting his old Shield attire. The moment played into the finish of the match as Reigns, still heartbroken over Rollins betraying him all those years ago, smashed him in the back with a chair rather than Cody, who would take advantage of the Tribal Chief being distracted and hit three Cross-Rhodes for the victory.

However, there were many who were convinced that AEW superstar Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, was going to show up for the moment as well despite working for a rival promotion. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Moxley potentially appearing at WrestleMania XL during a recent interview with Comicbook’s Liam Crowley. Khan says that WWE did not reach out at all about using Moxley for the main event. As a reminder, Moxley was the third member of the Shield in WWE.

The question is will WWE ever reach out to AEW? A new report surfaced yesterday stating that WWE President Nick Khan was interested in potentially working with other wrestling companies. You can read about that here.