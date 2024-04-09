Miyu Yamashita, known for her prowess in TJPW, is making a comeback to TNA Wrestling.

TNA Wrestling recently announced that Yamashita will be returning to their TV tapings at the Palms in Las Vegas on April 21, following their post-Rebellion event. At this time, no opponent has been announced.

BREAKING: @miyu_tjp returns to TNA on April 21 as #TNAiMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/iDy10Z4gkY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 9, 2024

Yamashita has previously wrestled on the TNA stage during the IMPACT/NJPW Multiverse United event on March 30, 2023, where she scored a win against Killer Kelly. Beyond TNA, she’s a regular competitor in TJPW, holding the esteemed Princess of Princess Championship. Additionally, her wrestling journey has taken her to various platforms, including PRESTIGE and other independent promotions, along with a notable appearance at MLW One-Shot 2023.