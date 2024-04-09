WWE continues to break records.

The company revealed earlier this morning that WrestleMania XL was the most successful event in company history, including record breaking gates, merchandising, sponsorship and more. Now they can add another accolade to that already impressive list.

Variety is reporting that WrestleMania XL is now the most streamed entertainment event in the history of the Peacock streaming service. The two-night event was viewed for 1.3 billion minutes. Night one saw a viewership increase of 26% from WrestleMania 39, and night two saw a 30% increase.

Variety adds that WrestleMania XL was the second biggest usage of Peacock ever, only trailing the NFL Wild Card game that was exclusive to the service earlier this year.

WrestleMania XL was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, an epic clash that saw The American Nightmare dethrone the Tribal Chief to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.