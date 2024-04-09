Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will broadcast on the USA Network. This marks the yellow-and-black brand’s first show following this past weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event.

WWE has since announced that the first 30-minutes of the episode will be commercial free.

The first 30 MINUTES of #WWENXT TONIGHT will be COMMERICAL-FREE!! 8/7c on @USANetwork — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2024

Below the lineup for tonight’s show courtesy of Fightful Select.

– Roxanne Perez Promo

– Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs Izzy Dame and Kiana James

– Je’Von Evans vs SCRYPTS

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs Natalya

– The Family (Stacks and Luca Crusifino) vs No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp and Myles Borne)

– Brinley Reece vs Jaida Parker

– Oba Femi Promo

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin) vs Nathan Frazer and Axiom

– Trick Williams Promo