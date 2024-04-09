Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will broadcast on the USA Network. This marks the yellow-and-black brand’s first show following this past weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event.
WWE has since announced that the first 30-minutes of the episode will be commercial free.
Below the lineup for tonight’s show courtesy of Fightful Select.
– Roxanne Perez Promo
– Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs Izzy Dame and Kiana James
– Je’Von Evans vs SCRYPTS
– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs Natalya
– The Family (Stacks and Luca Crusifino) vs No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp and Myles Borne)
– Brinley Reece vs Jaida Parker
– Oba Femi Promo
– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin) vs Nathan Frazer and Axiom
– Trick Williams Promo