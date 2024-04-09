A big payday for The Final Boss.

According to a new SEC Filing, TKO has bestowed 96,558 shares of company stock to The Rock following this weekend’s WWE WrestleMania XL events. At $97.50 per share, that is the equivalent of $9,414,405.

Whether this is The Rock’s payday for his work for WWE since the beginning of the year, or a bonus due to his new role as a member of the TKO board, remains to be seen. Rocky revealed on last night’s edition of Raw that he will be going away for a while, but promised new Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes that he will be coming for him when it is time for him to return.

Recent reports have revealed that The Rock is about to start filming The Smashing Machine, a movie about MMA legend Mark Kerr that is being produced by the popular A24 studio.