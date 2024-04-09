WWE NXT Results 4/9/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, and Natalya Segment

Roxanne Perez: Are you guys even surprised? Are you really surprised? What happened, shut up, because I don’t need your, you deserve it, okay? I needed that a year ago. What happened last Saturday at Stand & Deliver was justice. Justice for the woman who went over a year without her title, my title. The culmination of a journey that I was forced to take against my will. But now all is right with the world. And Lyra, you know as well as I do, because of your desire to be an honorable champion, that your arm wasn’t one hundred percent. But you know what? I saw that arm, I saw your poor little arm wrapped up, and I used that as a target. And I didn’t care if I broke your arm. I’ll keep talking because I’m the champion, okay? So, you guys shut the hell up. Lyra, you like to call yourself an honorable champion. You say honorable, I say stupid, pathetic, embarrassing even, because regardless of the way I did it, I’m standing here as your two-time NXT Women’s Champion. And now there’s nothing that anybody can do to take this title away from me, because now everything is on my terms. And I dare anyone to tell me otherwise. And honestly the next time that I get this title taken from me, is when I give it up, because I’ll be going to Raw or SmackDown in the draft. So, enjoy seeing this while you can.

Lyra Valkyria: Wow, is this what we’re in store for? You have been champion for two days, two days, and you’re packing your bags? What, you’re too good for NXT now? Stay on Raw, go to SmackDown, but the NXT Women’s Championship stays here with me, because I want my championship rematch, and I want it tonight.

Roxanne Perez: Come on, Lyra, you’re not even medically cleared. Your arm is hanging on by a thread. Do you really want to waste your championship rematch tonight against me?

Tatum Paxley: Lyra, might not be ready, but I am.

Lyra Valkyria: Tatum, look, I love that you stick up for me, okay? I love that you stick up for me, but I’m sorry for what I said after the match, I was just angry, okay? I’m good now. I can do this. I can do it.

Tatum Paxley: But are you?

Paxley throws Valkyria shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Valkyria was brought to the back by the referees.

Roxanne Perez: Well, I guess you guys won’t be seeing a championship match tonight. Sorry not sorry.

Natalya: Oh, Roxy, you are adorable. You’re not going to leave, are you? Because I think these people here tonight want a championship match. And don’t think that I’ve forgotten how rude you have been to me. I have forgotten more about professional wrestling than you’re ever going to learn, Roxy. But there is one championship that I never won in WWE, and it’s the NXT Women’s Championship. So, I think tonight we do The Boat vs. The Prodigy for The NXT Women’s Championship.

Roxanne Perez: Natty, I don’t think so, hard pass. This is my show, my NXT, and my title. So, you don’t get a title match tonight, but thanks for coming.

AVA: Oh, I’m sorry, Roxanne, but that’s not actually how it’s going to work. Because if this past weekend has shown us anything, it’s that we are undoubtedly in a new era. And it is the first show after Stand & Deliver, so tonight it might be Roxanne Perez versus Natty for the Women’s Championship, but now that I think about it, it absolutely will be Roxanne Perez versus Natty for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Natalya avoids a punch from Perez. Natalya goes for The Sharpshooter, but Perez scurries to the outside to close the segment.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Tonight is a rematch from Stand & Deliver. Nathan Frazer knows that this will be their last shot. This team was thrown together because of their friendship. Axiom knows that they belong on the top of the tag team division. Frazer says that if they can’t get the job done, they have to go their separate ways.

– Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan paid a visit to Chase University. They both received certificates for helping out Thea Hail. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx interrupt the presentation. Jacy is not here to fight. She’s been doing some thinking, and she wanted to ask Andre Chase a question. Will he tell Thea the real reason why Jacy had to bail out Chase U in the first place? Considering it was all her fault. Andre tells Jacy to leave. Jacy says that Andre placed a big bet during Thea’s title match at The Great American Bash. And instead of watching Thea suffer, he decided to throw in the towel. Isn’t it ironic that Thea ended up being the problem? Andre admits that he placed as a wager and he apologizes for that. When it comes to the University or Thea Hail, Andre Chase will always bet on Thea Hail. Thea storms out of the classroom in anger.

First Match: Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

STILL TO COME

– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Natalya For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Trick Williams Segment

– Jaida Parker w/OTM vs. Brinley Reece w/Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

– Oba Femi Segment

– The Family vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew

– Je’Von Evans vs. Scrypts

– The Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Checkout Episode 407 of The Hoots Podcast