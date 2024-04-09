The viewership numbers are in for the April 8th episode of WWE Raw on the USA network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,362,000 viewers, a 32% increase from the previous week’s viewership number. It scored a rating of 0.83 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 41% from the previous Monday’s demo rating of 0.59. Despite these huge numbers, Raw trailed the NCAA Men’s College Basketball final, which pulled in over 14 million viewers and had a 3.88 in the key demo.

Raw featured The Rock confronting new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as a few surprises like John Cena wrestling, some NXT call-ups, and a new #1 contender being determined for heavyweight champion Damian Priest. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.