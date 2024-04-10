Axiom and Nathan Frazer are your new NXT tag team champions.

The duo defeated Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on this evening’s edition of NXT from the Performance Center. This was a rematch from Stand & Deliver, where Breakker and Corbin retained.

Axiom and Frazer didn’t have long to celebrate. Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain returned and attacked the group, They stood tall to end the show.