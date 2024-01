WWE returns on FOX tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.

– World Title contract signing

– Latino World Order vs. Legado World Order

– “Butch” and Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly

– Logan Paul on the Kevin Owens Show

– Women’s Tag Team Titles: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. The Unholy Union

– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton vs. Solo SIkoa