In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, GA. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.

– Gable Steveson vs. Cameron Grimes is set for a pre-show dark match

– Zelina Vega, Bayley are set for the show.

– Dan Engler has the main event referee assignment

– Dallas Irvin has the tag title ref assignment

– Finn Balor is scheduled for a dark match

– The main event match is set for two segments

– The tag team title match is set for one segment

– Butch is listed as PETE DUNNE internally

– Bayley is set for commentary during the tag title match

– The Bloodline is listed to be ringside with AJ Styles on internal rundowns

– Nick Aldis is to be present for both matches involving world title challengers

– Bloodline is set to be ringside for Solo Sikoa, including Roman Reigns

