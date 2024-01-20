In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, GA. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.
– Gable Steveson vs. Cameron Grimes is set for a pre-show dark match
– Zelina Vega, Bayley are set for the show.
– Dan Engler has the main event referee assignment
– Dallas Irvin has the tag title ref assignment
– Finn Balor is scheduled for a dark match
– The main event match is set for two segments
– The tag team title match is set for one segment
– Butch is listed as PETE DUNNE internally
– Bayley is set for commentary during the tag title match
– The Bloodline is listed to be ringside with AJ Styles on internal rundowns
– Nick Aldis is to be present for both matches involving world title challengers
– Bloodline is set to be ringside for Solo Sikoa, including Roman Reigns
(H/T: Fightful Select)