After missing this week’s AEW Dynamite show on TBS on Wednesday night, it was announced that AEW commentator Tony Schiavone will make his return on Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Rampage show on TNT at 10/9c, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard announced on social media that the commentary trio for the one-hour program this evening will feature himself, Ian Riccaboni and Excalibur.

“Ian, Ex an Daddy on the call tonight,” he wrote.

