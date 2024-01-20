WWE SmackDown Results 1/19/24

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight’s Contract Signing

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to a sold-out Friday Night SmackDown, live from Atlanta, Georgia. And welcome to the official contract signing for the Fatal Four Way Match at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. At this time, without further ado, please allow me to introduce the first participant, AJ Styles. Next, please welcome the megastar, LA Knight. Now, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the viper, Randy Orton. And finally, at this time, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Now, in case you’re not watching your own show, Mr. SmackDown Executive, your tribal chief, Roman Reigns and just arrived. We haven’t had a chance to submit this contract to an attorney, let alone even the wiseman getting his eyes on that agreement. So, therefore, unfortunately, Roman Reigns will not sign that contract this evening.

Nick Aldis: Just so we’re clear, Roman Reigns isn’t signing this contract? Paul, that’s absolutely fine because I have three signatures from the willing participants, and I’ll simply make this into a Triple Threat Match for the vacated Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship.

Paul Heyman: I don’t know if you realize this, but Mr. Aldis, I care deeply about you, sir. Sorry, I do. I halfway respect and admire the mediocre job that you’ve done as the SmackDown Executive in charge of the show. And the fact that you do such a mediocre job, like so many other people back there. But while you’re doing it, you look really good at it, especially in these Paul Heyman wannabe suits that you be wearing. No matter how good you look, there’s no way you can sell this to the board of the directors. No way you can sell this to the fine people of Atlanta, Georgia. And no way you can sell it to your tribal chief, who does call the shots here in the WWE, because the tribal chief Roman Reigns should be defending the title at the Royal Rumble, in a one-on-one match. I don’t care.

LA Knight: Will you shut the hell up? You’re right about one thing. This should be a one-on-one match. I had Roman Reigns shoulders pinned to the mat at Crown Jewel, and his cross eyed, halfwit cousins saved him. But, Paul, you speak one more word, I’ll come over there and I’ll cut the bacon off your back. This should be my rematch, but instead a couple of johnny come Lately’s walk up. You got AJ, you got Randy, all of a sudden, they get to jump to the front of the line and be part of the match. It should be mine after having a few months off.

AJ Styles: A few months off? Maybe you don’t get it. You see, The Bloodline, they almost ended my career, and you walked over my dead body to get that match with Roman Reigns, and you lost. So, you’re lucky to even be in this match.

LA Knight: Luck? You got to be talking to the wrong guy. If there’s anyone with a horseshoe planted firmly up his keester, it’s got to be you. I’ll put it you like this. You should really watch the bass in your voice when you’re talking to me, and maybe go ahead, and turn all of your attention to Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles: That’s really good, genius. Do you understand that we’re not just fighting Roman Reigns? We’re fighting each other. Get that through your big skull.

LA Knight: Oh, that’s how it works. Thank you for that. Thank you for explaining that to me, because here’s exactly how it works. I walk in, I pin Roman Reigns, I become WWE Champion. If that means I have to walk over your dead body again, I will do it. The only difference being, it won’t be The Bloodline that leaves you laying, it will be the man with everybody saying, LA Knight.

Styles and Knight gets into a pier six brawl on the outside.

Randy Orton: I see what you’re trying to do, Paul, and it’s not going to work. And I’ll tell why it’s not going to work. It’s not going to work because, later on tonight, I’m going to drop Solo, and I’m going to beat him in the middle of this very ring. And after I do that, I’m going to reintroduce to Roman Reigns, the most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, RKO.

– Solo Sikoa tells Jimmy Uso that he’s going to fix everything tonight.

– AJ Styles tells Nick Aldis that he wants a match with LA Knight tonight. Aldis made that match official as he was standing in front of Roman Reigns locker room.

First Match: Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo vs. Carlito & The LWO w/Zelina Vega In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Garza delivers a chop block after the bell rings. Carlito reverses out of the irish whip from Garza. Carlito with a knife edge chop. Carlito tags in Toro. Toro kicks Garza in the gut. Bodyshot/Chop Exchange. Toro with a forearm smash. Garza reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Toro kicks Garza in the chest. Garza answers with a knife edge chop. Toro side steps Garza into the turnbuckles. Toro with a Springboard Hurricanrana. Toro tags in Wilde. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Splash for a one count. Wlde punches Garza. Garza reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Wilde decks Garza with a back elbow smash. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Wilde slaps Garza in the chest. Dropkick/Arm-Drag Combination. Wilde sends Escobar tumbling to the floor. Stereo Somersault Planchas.

Legado Del Fantasma regains control of the match during the commercial break. Gory Bomb/Slingshot Blockbuster Combination. Escobar with a running basement dropkick. Carrillo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Carrillo with a knife edge chop. Carrillo tags in Garza. Carrillo punches Wilde in the back. Garza tags in Escobar. Assisted Gutbuster for a two count. Escobar taunts Carlito. Escobar with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Escobar applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Garza. Legado repeatedly stomps on Wilde’s chest. Garza with a running dropkick. Garza with clubbing crossfaces. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo blasts Wilde with The PK for a two count. Carrillo applies a rear chin lock. Wilde decks Carrillo with a JawBreaker.

Wilde drops Carrillo with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Garza wisely pulls Carlito off the ring apron. Carrillo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wilde lands back on his feet. Wilde rolls under a clothesline from Carrillo. Wilde tags in Carlito. Carlito with a series of haymakers. Carlito with a running knee lift. Carlito clotheslines Carrillo. Carlito takes a swipe at Escobar. Carlito dropkicks Garza. Carlito shoves Carrillo into Garza. Carlito hits The Spinebuster for a two count. Escobar tells Carlito to calm down. Carrillo with a Springboard Enzuigiri for a two count. Escobar responds with a Leg Lariat. Wilde slips over Escobar’s back. SuperKick Exchange. Carlito with a Chokeslam to Garza. Escobar made the blind tag. Carlito connects with The Backstabber. Escobar rolls Carlito over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Pretty Deadly. Are they better prepared for this tag team rematch than they were at New Year’s Revolution? What astute question. There will be no mystery in this match. They spent this past week studying British Strong Style because they are smart boys.

– The Final Testament has the attention of Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. Don’t let suits fool you, because they are the real mobsters in the ring. Just name the time and place, because they are going show The Final Testament what real intimidation looks like.

Second Match: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly

Tyler Bate and Kit Wilson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate drop steps into a side headlock. Dunne tags himself in. Bate reverses out of the irish whip from Wilson. Bate drops down on the canvas. Bate leapfrogs over Wilson. Dunne clotheslines Wilson. Dunne applies a hammerlock. Dunne stomps on the left elbow of Wilson. Dunne starts bending Wilson’s fingers. Dunne stomps on the back of Wilson’s right knee. Dunne tags in Bate. Assisted Senton Splash. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Bate uses Wilson’s legs as a weapon. Wilson regroups on the outside. Pretty Deadly regains control of the match during the commercial break. Prince applies a top wrist lock. Prince pulls Bate down to the mat. Prince tags in Wilson. Prince stops Bate in his tracks. Wilson with a Running Hip Attack. Assisted Double Knee Gutbuster for a two count.

Wilson applies a rearchin lock. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Wilson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate kicks Wilson in the face. Bate decks Prince with a back elbow smash. Bate catches Wilson in mid-air. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Dunne and Wilson are tagged in. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne with a Snap German Suplex. Dunne repeatedly stomps on Wilson’s fingers. Dunne with a Roundhouse Kick. Prince goes for a German Suplex, but Dunne lands back on his feet. Dunne kicks Prince in the back of the head. Dunne with an X-Plex into Prince. Dunne repeatedly stomps on Prince’s face. Prince responds with The Big Boot. Dunne tags in Bate. Bate uppercuts Prince. Bate blocks a boot from Prince. Bate nails Wilson with Bop and Bang. Dunne tags himself in. Bate with a Handspring Lariat. Double Enzuigiri. Bate with a Twisting Pescado to the outside. Dunne snaps Prince’s fingers. Dunne connects with The Bitter End to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate via Pinfall

The Kevin Owens Show With Special Guest: Logan Paul

Kevin Owens: Thank you, guys, thank you. I especially appreciate the support because right now I’m about to say something I never thought I would say. Please welcome my guest, on The Kevin Owens Show, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul: Wow, Kevin, thank you for welcoming me to your show. I would say that I’m honored, but I’m not, because why the hell would I be honored to come on this bottom of the barrel, janky excuse of a show? It’s a cool graphic, I guess, but this is my show now, Kevin. I am the show, and it starts now. You know, Kevin, I appreciate you for inviting me, brother, because I do owe you a proper thank you. Maybe you don’t know this, but you are actually the reason I’m in WWE.

Kevin Owens: Yeah, I agree with them, what? Look, if you’re going to blame me for that one, you’re going to have to explain yourself, a little bit.

Logan Paul: Sure. I hijacked your show. I’m the guest, came with a clip; I got a clip, roll the clip. Three years ago, I came to my first WrestleMania, and you, Kevin Owens, embarrassed me in front of 70,000 people. No, just like that, you hit me with a stunner, and all of these people cheered. I’m feeling it, right now, just like I was then. That, Kevin Owens, that was the moment that I realized that I had to prove to you, and the entire WWE Universe that I belonged here. Hey, I don’t want to hear that. You all hate me, hate him, direct it at him, he’s the reason why I’m a WWE Superstar. So, thank you, Kevin, thank you.

Kevin Owens: Look, I got to be honest with you, obviously it happened, but I barely remember doing that. Because, you see, of course to you, I guess maybe it was a little bit traumatic, but you would remember that. Your first WrestleMania, you’re coming in as a guest, we’re pulling out the red carpet for you. See, for me, I’ve been doing this for almost 25 years. To me, you are just one of many that I’ve stunned. And as especially going into that WrestleMania, I remember thinking, this is just another celebrity guest, we’ll bring him in, because that’s what we do. But it turns out you weren’t just another one of those guests, because you did stick around, you sure did. Look, I’ll give you credit, because I do give credit where credit is due. You’ve put in the work, and you became way better, way better at this than anyone would have ever thought.

Logan Paul: Yes, I did.

Kevin Owens: But as good as you are, you’re certainly not one of us, you’re not Rey Mysterio, you’re not a Seth Rollins, a Sami Zayn. You’re not Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul: Hey, thank God that I’m nothing like you, Kevin. And I don’t want to be one of y’all. I’m one of one. Let me remind you, I’m the greatest storyteller of a generation. Your son’s favorite superstar. A marketing expert. Your girlfriend’s celebrity crush. Multi-hyphened disruptor. Entrepreneur. Innovator. Wrestler. Actor. Boxer. The list goes on and on. Often imitated, never duplicated, billionaire with a B on paper. I’m the maverick, Kevin Owens. And you, I mean, you’re just you.

Kevin Owens: Well, look, I don’t know what any of that meant. I’ve heard everything you have said about me on commentary in the last few weeks. All the putdowns about my weight, the way that I look, everything. Here’s the thing, you can come out here, and say whatever you want about me, but I can’t come out here, and say everything I want about you. In fact, there’s a lot I can’t talk about, and you know why. It’s the same reason that you’re the United States Champion, right now. It’s because you are protected. You are sheltered. The second you came into WWE, you were offered all the tools you could ever imagine needing, to hopefully to win a title. And I get it, why, to get the notoriety, and the attention you bring. Look at this, to your credit, you used the tools, and you became the United States Champion. You did that, and now you get to say for the rest of your life, that at one point, you were WWE United States Champion. And that’s great for you. But as far as I’m concerned, and as far as everybody watching is concerned, that is a joke. And it’s a joke that’s been going on for far too long. And I’m putting an end to that joke at the Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul: I’m sorry, I wasn’t listening to any of that. You want to talk about protection, that’s funny. Because the hypocrisy is funny. Look at your arm. Your arm is protected by a weapon on your hand, Kevin. And the only reason you were able to knock me down is because of the cast. But me, buddy, I knock people out, clean. In fact, all of the guys you named earlier, I knocked them all out. One by one, dominos, A, B, C, D. So, like I said, Kevin Owens, it’s going to take me one second to KO you, KO, okay?

Kevin Owens: Look, man, as unimpressive as you think that I am, here’s the thing, all these people have been watching WWE for the last, almost 10 years, they know. I can take more punishment than anyone and get back up. I have been slammed harder, been punched better, and fallen off higher structures than anybody, and I got back up every single time. So, let me tell you this, there isn’t a punch that you can throw that can keep me down for three seconds, let alone knock me out. And as far as this cast goes, you might call it a weapon for protection or whatever, I heard you talk about a lawsuit or something going into our Royal Rumble match. You know what? I’ll give you my word, right here, right now, I’m not going to have this cast on at the Royal Rumble. In fact, I’m going to take it off right now, if that makes you feel better.

Logan delivers a sucker punch to Owens. Owens slowly gets back on his feet. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Paul drives Owens back first into the steel ring steps. Paul slams the injured right hand of Owens against the steel ring post to close the segment.

– We see Roman Reigns whining inside The Bloodline locker room. No Yeet. Solo is taking the blame for what happened last week. Solo tells Roman that he’s going to fix it.

Third Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. The Unholy Union For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

