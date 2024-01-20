A legend speaks on a legend.

Ultimo Dragon took to Instagram today and shared a photo of himself alongside Kazuchika Okada, who is the talk of the wrestling town after news broke last night that he would not be returning to NJPW after being its top superstar for the last 12 years. Dragon revealed that the two met, and that Okada is still uncertain of where he wants to go.

Okada came yesterday to meet me to let me know he is leaving New Japan. Ever since he came to Toryumon when he was 15 years old, he has always been very humble. Every time he has had an important event in his life, he always lets me know. Although he hasn’t decided yet, I’m sure he will continue to be a superstar wherever he goes. But not only that, I know he will never change and will continue to be the great man he is.

The latest reports on Okada’s status claim that AEW made a significantly larger offer than WWE, but that WWE will be doing its best to sign the former seven-time world champion. Regardless, the Rainmaker will still be making appearances for NJPW through February, and has been booked against Hiroshi Tanahashi for next month’s New Beginning tour. Check out Dragon’s post below.