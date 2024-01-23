Another update on Japanese superstar Kazuchika Okada and where he will end up once his run with NJPW comes to an end next month.

This morning, a report surfaced stating that The Rainmaker was WWE bound, and could possibly even be put on NXT to build his way up to the main roster. However, a new report from Fightful Select reveals that is not currently the case as Okada is still “early in his process” of making a decision. The former seven-time IWGP World Champion still has plenty of dates left in NJPW, including one final showdown with Hiroshi Tanahashi.

One WWE higher-up told Fightful that Okada being “WWE bound” as previously reported would be “new to them.” On the flip side, there are sources in AEW who claim that they are just as much in the running for Okada as WWE. Overall, this new report clarifies that Okada is still in the early processes of making a decision, and that it is anyone’s ballgame.

