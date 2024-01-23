Cody Rhodes addresses his WWE future, specifically his hope going into WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare covered this topic during a recent interview with CBS Sports, where he was asked his thoughts on what would happen if he left WrestleMania 40 empty handed and didn’t win the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Ultimately, that’s a failure. It’d be a failed year. I’d hope that doesn’t come to pass. You can never call it. You mentioned there being doubt in people’s minds about will it happen or what could potentially happen. Doubt is a beautiful thing. For people to take the ride with you. I doubted that Daniel Bryan could survive a match with Triple H and then survive a triple-threat match to get out of WrestleMania 30 how he did. But it was a marvelous moment. I don’t mind doubts at all. I just, myself, can’t have any in regards to everything else that’s going on. I have to be straight and narrow as far as where I’d like to go and how I’d like to get there.

Cody then gets asked whether winning the big title, currently held by Roman Reigns, would feel the same if it happened elsewhere instead of at Mania.

That’s a really great question. I feel like it could happen before. It could happen after. But I think it’s all the sweeter if it were to happen at WrestleMania. Last year it was about the title, the championship itself and the way the match unfolded and being this close to the moment, that made it now a far more personal situation. So I’d love it to be at WrestleMania. No doubt you never know about WWE. The flow here is quite wild. But I think the story that has been told throughout my whole career. The story that has been told since the late ’70s with my father and the WWWF championship. All of that. I don’t think anyone is looking to step in and hinder that in any way. Just because it’s been the leading story that we’ve had and it’s been a real story. And when it’s real, it’s the best.

If Cody does want another shot at the Tribal Chief, he’ll first have to win the Royal Rumble, which would mark the second year in the row he won the match. His full interview can be found below.