WWE Raw will remain on Monday nights.

WWE President Nick Khan confirmed this news during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, which he appeared on to discuss the red-brand’s big move to Netflix in 2025. The deal is said to be worth $5 billion and is up to ten years, with Netflix having the option to either extend another ten years or opt out after five years.

Khan also says that Raw could potentially work on another night of the week if they ever decide to move days.

At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night Raw. Keep in mind, we have ten and a half months until this deal is up and running. We’re looking at what you’re looking at and what everyone else is looking at, you have a proliferation of gambling with Monday Night Football. You have an enhanced Disney package, better games. You have the Manningcast. This year, it was on ABC and ESPN. Last season, the playoff game they got was Tom Brady at the Cowboys. You also have the college national championships, football and hoops, on Mondays. You have a lot of Mondays where there is stiff competition. That said, even against Alabama-Michigan and Washington-Texans game a few weeks ago, Monday Night Raw did a .6 in the 18 to 49 demo, which is a massive rating against big competition. If we stay on Mondays, it’ll work, if we move to a different day, we think it’ll work too.

Along with the Netflix announcement it was revealed today that The Rock would be joining TKO’s (WWE & UFC) Board of Directors. That deal came with the Great One gaining ownership over “The Rock” trademark. You can read his thoughts on that here.

