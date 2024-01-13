WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Dade City, FL and during it, Cora Jade had to have her main event match stopped due to an injury.
Jade was challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title when she suffered a knee injury, causing the match to be stopped. The referee and doctors checked on her before helping to her to the back.
Jade returned to NXT TV last month after a four-month hiatus. We wish Jade a speedy recovery. You can find the results of the show here.
Breaking news @CoraJadeWWE looks to have a bad knee injury at the NXT house show in Dade City FL. There was a fake knee injury spot early in the match but the end saw jade land funny and a pin by Lyra that looked botched 4 people carried jade to the back #NXTDadeCity #nxt pic.twitter.com/SWOZxeJFbK
— pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) January 13, 2024
Looks like Cora got injured in the main event at #NXTDadeCity #WWE @WWENXT #CoraJade pic.twitter.com/4w9gHxmZCQ
— Tim (@GamingParenting) January 13, 2024