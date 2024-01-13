WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Dade City, FL and during it, Cora Jade had to have her main event match stopped due to an injury.

Jade was challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title when she suffered a knee injury, causing the match to be stopped. The referee and doctors checked on her before helping to her to the back.

Jade returned to NXT TV last month after a four-month hiatus. We wish Jade a speedy recovery. You can find the results of the show here.