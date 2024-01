Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Dade City, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne defeated Jaida Parker & Kennedy Cummins

Trey Bearhill defeated Lexis King

Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Joe Gacy defeated Javier Bernal

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) (w/ Adriana Rizzo) retain over Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger in a triple threat

Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Karmen Petrovic defeated Kiana James, Elektra Lopez & Arianna Grace

Dijak defeated Keanu Carver

NXT North American Title Match – Oba Femi (c) retains over Brooks Jensen

NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Cora Jade, Cora Jade suffered a knee injury right before the match concluded