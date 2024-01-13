The card for tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley has been set.
The event takes place this afternoon from San Jose, CA, with it airing at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Triller. Here is the card:
- Will Ospreay vs Kazuchika Okada
- No DQ: Shingo Takagi vs Jon Moxley
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship (AEW Triple Crown): Eddie Kingston (c) vs Gabe Kidd
- Matt Riddle & X vs TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)
- NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs Trish Adora
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) (c) vs BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors)
- TJP vs David Finlay
- Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr vs Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.
- Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
- Viva Van vs Stephanie Vaquer
- STRONG Survivor powered by NJPW Academy: Matt Vandagriff vs Goldy