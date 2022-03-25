On the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley provided fans with a health update after he had surgery on his back to repair multiple bulging discs in his spine. The former multi-time tag champion happily states that he is not in as much pain as before, but will be need to use a cane until he begins rehab. Highlights can be found below.

Says surgery went well and he’s no longer in as much pain:

“The surgery went very well, healing up very nice and the incision on my back is closed up, so I don’t have to worry about that anymore. I’m happy that it’s closed up and I feel great but the pain from the surgery is what I’m feeling now. I’m not feeling the pain that I used to feel, thank God.”

Says he has to walk with a cane but will begin proper rehab in a month:

“So I’m just happy to be back in terms of I’m in the recovery stage. I can’t fly yet. I gotta walk with a walker or a cane right now because everything’s still fragile until I go to rehab which is in about another month.”

