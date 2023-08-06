Dakota Kai made an appearance at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam PLE to help celebrate IYO SKY’s big WWE Women’s Title win after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair.

Kai has been sidelined since May, when she underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL. She gave an update on her recovery at the post-event press conference:

“I came because this is such a big moment for [IYO] and us as a group. I’m still a ways away from being in-ring cleared. I had to be here for her tonight. This is such a crazy accomplishment for her, representing Damage CTRL. 2024 is about to be crazy. We’re getting there. I’m squatting heavy.”

