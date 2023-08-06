Triple H commented on Vince McMahon having major spinal surgery last month while speaking with the media at the post-WWE SummerSlam press conference.

WWE noted during its second-quarter earnings that McMahon is stepping away from WWE while he recovers and there is no timeframe for his return.

“I’m not a doctor, so I can’t tell you how fast that recovery will be, if I’m a guessing man, I’ve seen Vince comeback from some remarkable things way faster than anybody else I’ve seen do it. He still brags he was back quicker from two quad tears faster than I was from one, so ya know, how long that is, I don’t know.”

Triple H also talked about McMahon’s involvement in the creative process before he had the surgery.

“At this point in time, if all of us didn’t look at moments in time for council from him, for thoughts or ideas or if we have a question to go to him and ask, we’d be silly not to. It’s sitting next to somebody that knows about this or has forgotten more about this than you’ll ever know, maybe, and to not utilize that in some aspect. But is he day to day, no. Is he in it all the time? No. And if anybody has, he’s earned the right to do that.”

