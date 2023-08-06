Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match at Saturday’s SummerSlam PLE.

Following the event at the press conference, Paul Heyman filled in for Reigns to talk with the media. Here is what he had to say:

“Bottom of the third. We’re just figuring this stuff out. We haven’t even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I’m sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we’re always told, ‘this is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.’ ‘This is the largest premium live event.’ ‘This is the largest WrestleMania.’ Okay, we can sit there and point to what clearly drove all this, and it’s the Bloodline, and when I say the Bloodline, I mean the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. We’re just figuring this out. There is so much more to learn. There is so much more for us to grasp. There is so much more for us to master. It’s a craft, and it’s an evolving craft. It’s an ever-evolving form of entertainment, and if you sit there and you think, ‘we got this, this is it, we’re cruising to WrestleMania,’ we’re going to be replaced, and we should be. If you don’t come at this with the greatest ambitions to be much better tomorrow than you are today and much better two days from now, then you’re not here to be the greatest of all time. That’s what Roman Reigns wants to be and is determined to be. That’s the only reason why I agreed to have life after Lesnar. How could I have ever topped the run I had with Lesnar? Roman Reigns because he’s that ambitious because he wants it that badly. What inning are we in? Bottom of the third. Wait until you see what we have in the fourth.”