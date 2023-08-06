AEW’s Pat Buck recently filed a trademark for his name with the USPTO on August 1st for various categories.

Before going to AEW, he worked as a producer in WWE and in Talent Relations as well as had been the liaison between the company and independent talents that were booked as extras. He scouted new potential signings as well.

He started with WWE in 2019. He signed with AEW in April 2022, where he has worked his way up the ladder behind the scenes. Here is the description for the filing: