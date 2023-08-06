On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed how the creative process has changed in AEW over the years since he joined in 2020.

“It is very interesting because when this place first started, usually you would speak to Tony,” Hardy recalls. “That’s how it started, especially back in the pandemic era when we were just in Jacksonville everyone was in the same area every single week for the same amount of time. Now they have started filling out the system a little bit, and they’re making things work a little more smoothly. There’s Tony here, and then there’s a couple of guys underneath him. They’re also putting in guys that are almost like writers or guys who keep track of the angles and all the stories on the show. So, it depends. You go to a different guy that’s kind of considered your guy. QT [Marshall] has done a lot of the work with myself and Ethan Page and Isiah [Kassidy], and Jeff [Hardy], so it would probably be QT that would be our starting point. QT or Sonjay [Dutt].”

No. What we have happening right now is what we decided to do after I joined him. From day one, this was our plan all the way through. So I’m pretty happy that it was able to run this course, and it didn’t get changed. It didn’t go off track, and Ethan is getting great reactions as a babyface, so I’m very happy with where it’s at”