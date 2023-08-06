Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Mick Foley, who portrayed various characters in his career, including Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Here are the highlights:

On the promo style of Cactus Jack in WCW 1993:

“You could see the rumblings and the beginnings of him, you know, being born. He was starting to feel comfortable with his promo style and that it was gonna work for him. It fits everything that he did. You know, his look, his style of work, all the things he was willing to do for the business. And my hat’s off to him for that. I mean, the guy gave up his body right now. If you found him wherever he is on Earth, I can guarantee you he’s in pain. And he did that for the business. And you gotta respect that. And he was starting to establish that crazy psycho Cactus Jack. You could already see it starting to develop.”

On his favorite of the three faces of Foley (Mankind, Dude Love & Cactus Jack) being Mick Foley the man:

“I think when you figured out that Mick Foley was actually a human being and a real person, and then you started looking at what he was willing to do for the audience, for the fans, for the company, for whatever it made you, I don’t know if respect him is the right word. Appreciate, Appreciate him. You know, I mean, I respect what he was willing to do because it would’ve killed anybody else way, way earlier in their career. I don’t know. He had a body that was made to absorb punishment. It’s the only thing I could do. God gave him a gift. But let’s don’t, let’s don’t question our own credibility here. You know, the guy was hurting every minute of every day and is to this day. You found out there was a human being in there. That really made that stuff look even worse.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.