WWE will hold Raw from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,930 tickets, and there are 563 left. It’s set up for 8,493.

The last time WWE held a show at the venue was a June 17, 2022, episode of SmackDown that drew 6,306. This will be the fallout episode of Raw for SummerSlam. No matches have been confirmed for the show.