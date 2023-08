At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes in a singles match when Rhodes reversed the F5 and hit multiple Cross Rhodes for the win.

Heading into the bout, the two stars had exchanged wins, with Rhodes going over at Backlash and Lesnar winning at Night of Champions.

Despite speculation, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Lesnar is not taking a long hiatus from WWE on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer added that Lesnar is booked for WWE Fastlane on October 7th.