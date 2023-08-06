At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

This was believed to be Rousey’s last match for now as she takes a hiatus from WWE, and there’s no word yet on when she will return.

In the bout, they tried to recreate an MMA fight with strikes, submissions, and clinching. There were also spots where they did ten counts as they tried to implement the fighting aspect.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were some issues between WWE and the two former UFC stars regarding the layout of this match.

Meltzer pointed out how there are no ten counts after knockdowns in MMA fights.