KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, is making her return to WWE as the two sides have agreed to a new deal.

After signing with WWE in 2017, she became the NXT Women’s Champion and later a Women’s Tag Team Champion with Asuka. She left the company in February 2022 after returning to Japan in 2020.

Since then, she has been working for NJPW/STARDOM until becoming a free agent earlier this year.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that KAIRI is expected to return to WWE sometime in November.

Meltzer noted KAIRI’s return may have something to do with Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW/STARDOM, cutting back on costs.