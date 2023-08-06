ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Dalton Castle defeated Slim J.

Lee Moriarty defeated Andrew Everett via submission.

Tony Nese defeated Pat Buck.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Rachael Ellering.

The Gates of Agony defeated The Workhorse Men.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Angelica Risk.

Cole Karter defeated Rhett Titus.

Billie Starkz defeated Robyn Renegade. The Twins beat down Starkz after but Athena hit the ring and laid them out. She teased attacking Starkz but didn’t.

Shane Taylor defeated Gravity to earn a ROH TV Championship bout against Samoa Joe.