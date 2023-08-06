Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about the 199th episode of AEW Dynamite, where Jerry Lynn confronted FTW Champion Jack Perry. This past week, Lynn brought out Rob Van Dam to set up a match on next week’s Dynamite.

“What is the big demo? ‘Uncle Dave’s demo’ that he likes so much? [Brian – 18-49, the key demo] okay. ECW paved the way. What was it now? 27 years ago. So, nine years of that demo wasn’t born. It’s Tony being a 90s f***ing Attitude Era Monday Night Wars ECW garbage match mark. I like Jerry Lynn. That’s the thing. Is this really a hot button issue to inflame people’s emotions that Jack Perry is running down ECW? Not only another wrestling promotion, but a wrestling promotion that went out of business 22 years ago. And Jerry Lynn, who is a producer for AEW, the company that’s doing this television production, has to come out to take up for it.”

“Again, Jerry Lynn is a veteran, a coach there, a producer for whatever their work they’re allowed to do and coaching they’re allowed to do, but couldn’t it be that Jack Perry f*cking disrespected HOOK or any other young talent that Jerry Lynn has been mentoring and it was a personal issue? Rather than I’m going to defend a defunct promotion that the boss of this company has is mark for. Make it personal.”