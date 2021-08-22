Dakota Kai discussed her relationship with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez during an appearance on today’s What’s NeXT preview show.

Kai will face Gonzalez later tonight at TakeOver 36.

“So, we were paired at Portland last year. It was a business partnership from the start. I think she knows that too that what I did to her was a business decision. If she wants to take it personal, she can take it personal, but I’m sick of being in the shadows. I’m sick of being behind. People can call me jealous or whatever but I know what I want and I know what I want to get tonight, I want to walk out of this match as the new NXT Women’s Champion.”

