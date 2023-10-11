Damian Priest discusses the dynamics of the Judgment Day faction in WWE.

Mr. Money In The Bank spoke about this topic during a recent interview on The Bump, where Priest was asked about who he considers the leader of the group and how Rhea Ripey seems to be muscling for that position. Priest agrees about Ripley, adding that the leadership role is interchangeable with everyone aside from Dominik Mysterio.

They’re right. I think a few short weeks ago, I was the one everybody was saying was the leader. A few months before that, it was Finn Balor. Before that, well, nobody really ever says Dom. But it’s interchangeable. We’re all leaders, so they are right. She is a leader, and I think Finn Balor’s a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role, and right now, she’s just taking more of it because we obviously at times don’t act like ourselves. In this instance, she was there to lead me the right way. When she wasn’t around, I kind of took the reigns of leading the guys in a certain way. Other times, when Rhea was distracted and I was distracted, Finn Balor stepped in. That’s the beauty about what we got going on. We can all lean on each other, and somebody’s always gonna step up and take that leadership role when it’s needed.

Priest and Balor previously held the WWE Undisputed tag team championship, but lost the titles at last Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event. Check out his full appearance on The Bump below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)