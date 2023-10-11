In a recent discussion on the ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, wrestling legend Booker T delved into the ongoing speculations surrounding CM Punk’s rumored return to WWE. This article explores Booker T’s perspective on the subject, questioning the significance of Punk’s potential comeback given WWE’s current status.

Expressing his doubts about the credibility of reports suggesting CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series in Chicago, Booker began,

“People are speculating that CM Punk will be making his return to the WWE at Survivor Series. You know what, for me that’s a hard one. That’s a hard one to actually believe. You know me, I’m normally pretty close, pretty accurate when it comes to rumors swirling around out there. And this one is something I saw, but nobody has really confirmed anything. Nobody has said WWE, people have said they are in talks with CM Punk. I think this is a rumor being speculated upon, just because Survivor Series is going to be in Chicago and CM Punk is from Chicago. CM Punk showing up at Survivor Series would be an internet buzz.”

Booker T then discussed the challenges WWE would face in accommodating Punk’s return and pointed out the wrestler’s complex history with the company, before questioning whether the return would even benefit the company. He continued,

“But this is my question. At this point in time right now when everything is going so great. Not just from an in-ring perspective, but an out-of-ring perspective as well, as far as the company is doing great. What does CM Punk add to WWE right now at this point? What does CM Punk add to WWE. Now, let’s look at it from this perspective right here. If CM Punk worked this contract in AEW and it was coming up, and Punk didn’t sign with AEW and WWE actually got in and got him and boom! I think we would have something. But CM Punk didn’t just leave WWE; he got fired from WWE. He didn’t just leave AEW; he got fired with cause from AEW. What value does a person like that bring to your company? I mean, I’m just being honest here. You tell me. People [say], ‘Well, you got a lot of people that’s going to love it. He’s got a lot of fans that are going to love it.’ Yeah, he’s got a lot of fans, but those fans actually mean nothing when it comes to the big picture. Because the fans that love him didn’t bump the ratings that much on AEW, where it was that much more significant than it was before he actually got there.”

Elaborating on his previous point, Booker T stated that CM Punk is now essentially just a shadow of his former self.

“I don’t know what cool matches are you talking about. What I’m saying is, CM Punk — I mean, his better wrestling days are behind. All right. That’s just a fact. He’s not getting any younger. CM Punk [is] now what, 44? 45? And I know people are going to say, ‘Well, Bobby Lashley is 45, no one’s saying that about Bobby Lashley.’ When you look at Bobby Lashley — first of all, that’s all you gotta do is look at Bobby Lashley. Bobby Lashley, take his shirt off, the only thing you are saying is, ‘Damn, this guy looks good.’ It’s the only thing you’re saying. There’s a vast difference between that 45 and this 45. As far as the work goes, Bobby’s work rate is nowhere near declined to where you would say, ‘Well, this guy’s too old to be wrestling.’ Agree with me, to disagree with me on that. And one could say the same thing about CM Punk. But the one thing I am saying is, have CM Punk lost a step? Is CM Punk the same CM Punk when he was in WWE? Was that match saying Punk against Samoa Joe the same CM Punk/Samoa Joe match that they had in Ring of Honor. No, it isn’t.”

