Recently speaking on his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a wide range of topics.

Among the subjects of conversation, the Olympic Gold Medalist also shared his perspective as to how Sting should have been used in TNA Wrestling – that is, sparingly and only in the highest-profile feuds and programs. He also stated that TNA “prostituted” him to an extent during his run with the company. Angle said,

“Sting was one of those guys that if you had him in the match, you wanted to have him in a singles match. You wanted to make sure it was more important. He was such an icon and a legend that I would have used him sparingly. I would have used him just for world title matches, one-on-ones, and maybe a big tag match. But yeah, him putting them in there kind of prostituted him a little bit. You need to protect Sting. That’s what I believe.”

Angle also commented on wrestling Hernandez during their time in TNA during the podcast. He said,

“Really stiff, but so was I. I’m not going to lie to you. But what an incredible athlete. He was explosive. He was about six foot one, maybe 260. And pound for pound, I put him up there close to Brock Lesnar. That’s how strong he was. I was scared to death that he was going to throw me on my head.”

As to whether he ever had any problems with him, Angle said,

“Oh, no, I didn’t. Like I said, he was a little stiff, but so was I. And I didn’t mind getting, you know, giving it back. And I had a good match with him once. It was really good.”

(h/t 411MANIA)

Read also: Jeff Jarrett Reveals Challenges In Keeping Sting Under Contract In TNA