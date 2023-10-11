Another talent has had their contract expire in AEW.

According to PW Insider, VSK, also known as Jeeves Kay, is done with the promotion as of today. Jeeves was a member of the Trustbusters and mainly competed on AEW’s now defunct Youtube series, Dark/Dark Elevation. He was a regular at the popular indie federations Create-A-Pro and Victory Pro Wrestling.

Jeeves joins Zack Clayton and Sonny Kiss, who departed AEW this year due to their contracts running out. It is noted it that the opportunity for them to return to AEW is still possible.