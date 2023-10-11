Saraya is grateful that she is able to wrestle after being forced into early retirement back in 2017. Adam Copeland (Edge) and Bryan Danielson also had to call it quits early before making grand returns to WWE, and now all three stars compete under the AEW banner.

The former AEW Women’s Champion commented on this phenomenon with a new post on social media. She writes, “You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other and I just was like “holy shit. None of us thought we would wrestle again” and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment.”

Copeland responded by sharing a photo of the trio and writes, “Lookit us! Moral of the story, fight for it.” He, Danielson, and Saraya all competed on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

