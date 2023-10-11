Hikaru Shida is your new AEW Women’s Champion.

Shida defeated Saraya on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, making her the first three time women’s champion in company history. She picked up the win after trapping the former champ in a cradle. This ends Saraya’s reign at 45 days after winning a four-way at All In London. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Shida just stopped @RealRubySoho from using the spray paint, and now "Timeless" Toni Storm is attacking Ruby with a shoe!!! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/1pD5EA0DDH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

The Champion and Challenger are slugging it out! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/jSrwdiytUd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

Devastating sequence of offense from Hikaru Shida! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/isFSGFirYF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

#ANDNEW!!! HIKARU SHIDA DID IT! She is now the first ever 3-time #AEW Women's World Champion! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/d2TjzGU7Hg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

