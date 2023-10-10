Is this Wrestlemania? All In? AEW and WWE’s NXT are going head-to-head tonight in a huge showdown, so let’s see what AEW’s got on tap:

Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Hangman Page vs. Jay White

AEW TNT Championship Number 1 Contender’s Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Christian says that Luchasaurus is the most complete big man in the business and he’s the reason the first 30 minutes are commercial free. Now, one of you a-holes start this show.

Live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary tonight and we’re starting with the Flight of the Conchords!

Match #1. Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana

Both men jockey for position to start with Danielson trying to roll for a kneebar but Swerve crossfaces him and prevents him from rolling through. Swerve slaps Danielson in the face and Danielson responds twice as hard. Swerve trips Danielson but gets cradled for two. Huge boot by Danielson to Swerve on the apron. Both men exchange chops now as Danielson looks for a wrist lock but Swerve counters with a sidewalk slam on the apron! Powerslam by Swerve and a big brainbuster with a knee on belly cover to boot, only getting two. Regal Clutch into a back breaker by Swerve. Two count. Swerve heads to the outside and Danielson follows with a flying knee from the apron! Swerve rolls back in the ring and Danielson comes off the top with a big shotgun dropkick. Yes Kicks by Danielson. Two count. Danielson goes up and over and looks for the Busaiku knee but Swerve catches him with a kitchen sink to the injured ribs, or lower back. Danielson tries for a suicide dive as Swerve flips to the outside but Swerve catches him with an anti-air elbow. Swerve then suplexes Danielson into the turnbuckle from the outside before going up top and drilling Danielson on the apron with the Swerve Stomp! Swerve takes his time rolling Danielson in the ring before looking for another Swerve Stomp, but Danielson rolls through into a half crab! Danielson transitions into an outside heel hook but Swerve fights to the ropes. Both men fight to the top rope as Swerve gets crotched. Avalanche back suplex by Danielson! Danielson says he’s going to kick Swerve’s f’ing head in.. and he is! Wrist clutch stomps by Danielson and a big knee to the face. More stomps by Danielson and the Lebell Lock is in! Danielson tries to transition into an armbar but Swerve gets to the ropes. Running dropkicks in the corner by Danielson but Danielson’s back buckles on the second one. House Call by Swerve out of nowhere! Swerve Stomp! One, two, no! Danielson tries to go up and over from the turnbuckle but Swerve flips him out into a sit-out powerbomb! Two count! Nana takes off his shirt and throws it in the ring, before getting the attention of referee Aubrey Edwards. Swerve has some sort of weapon, but Hangman Page is here and grabs it from him! Danielson rolls Swerve up for two. Busaiku Knee! One, two, three!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/4. Fantastic wrestling match. Swerve was right there step-for-step with Danielson and his stock is through the roof. Danielson can do no wrong, and the crowd loved every minute of this. Awesome stuff and a great way to open the show.

Samoa Joe, looking like the Most Interesting Man in the World, begins his ascension to the AEW World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Collision.

Match #2. Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Don Callis vs. Chris Jericho

Hobbs blasts Jericho early. Spinebuster by Hobbs. Two count. A second spinebuster. Headbutt by Hobbs and another spinebuster. Callis seemingly wants Hobbs to destroy Jericho, and not just beat him. A few flying forearms by Jericho and Hobbs misses a splash in the corner, connecting with the ringpost. Codebreaker! Two count. Hobbs is back up with yet another spinebuster. Jericho evades a charge and chop blocks Hobbs from behind. Twice. Walls of Jericho is locked in. Hobbs escapes the Walls and plants Jericho with a World’s Strongest Slam. Two count. Another World’s Strongest Slam. That’ll do it.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: **1/4. Honestly, not much more than an elongated squash here. Hobbs was in control the entire time and to beat Jericho during a commercial-less first 30 minutes of Dynamite is… big time.

After the match, another World’s Strongest Slam.

Back at Roderick Strong’s house, he asks Adam Cole to cut his grass. Cole then proceeds to cut the grass as Strong and The Kingdom tell him he’s missed a spot. Cole finds it weird that there’s no cell service in the house and there’s no TV, Cole wants to know what Max is up to. Cole is ready to leave, but Strong just needs one.. more… thing. Fade to black.

Fenix was supposed to face Jon Moxley, but he is not medically cleared to compete, so Orange Cassidy gets his rematch and that happens… now.

Match #3. AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

German suplex by Fenix and a frog splash early! Two count. Both men are beat up here, as Fenix is dealing with the back injury he sustained last week. Fenix looks for the rebound under the middle rope but can’t complete it and rolls to the floor. Cassidy rolls outside and throws Cassidy into the guardrail a bunch, and then into the front row. Cassidy throws Fenix back-first into the ring post a few times. Fenix kicks Cassidy from the apron but Cassidy trips him out and Fenix lands hard. Back in the ring, Cassidy goes up top and SPIKES Fenix with a diving DDT! Satellite DDT by Cassidy! One, two, no! Cassidy takes the elbow sleeve off looking for the Orange Punch, but Fenix counters with a superkick. Rolling Thunder Cutter by Fenix but the back gives out. Beach Break! Two count. Orange Punch! Mousetrap by Cassidy and Cassidy is champion again!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **3/4. Storyline and a quick sprint here, but if Fenix is hurt and the plan was to put it on Moxley, then Cassidy is a good audible since he made that title.

Match #4. Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal

Wardlow charges Sydal in the corner. Powerbomb. Two. Three. Referee stoppage.

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: NR

Wardlow leaves through the audience and that’s that.