Jim Cornette, speaking on the latest edition of the Drive-Thru, shared his thoughts on the press conference that followed AEW WrestleDream, and he was particularly impressed with how Christian Cage “shut everyone up as he conducted business.”

For reference, Christian did not budge from his gimmick throughout the scrum and gave the journalists quite a bit of hell, having several amusing exchanges and leaving the reporters lost for words on multiple occasions.

Cornette suggested that since AEW media scrums seldom have any genuine questions anyways, Cage staying in character at least helped get his act on TV over. He said,

“Christian is working his gimmick, and he wasn’t going to give any smart answers because he doesn’t believe in that s**t apparently, and good for him. He’s out there doing what he’s supposed to be doing.”

In regard to Christian hailing himself as being the top champion in the promotion and claiming that the TNT Championship is more prestigious than the AEW World Championship, Cornette said,

“He should, who else is going to get it over if he doesn’t? And it hasn’t been over; he’s actually repairing it now, I think. Yes, and that’s part of being a f**king obnoxious heel like Christian is. You’re an egotist; you’re convinced that you’re the greatest and that everybody else is basking in your glory and etc.”

Cornette concluded by surmising,

“Christian is trying to do something to make good of a bad situation by doing something to get him over instead of make the business look like a bunch of f**king Romper Room f**ks.” “You know, it’s what kind of what MJF was good at doing when he was a heel, which is actually using this stupid pointless waste of time media scrum to get people talking about what you’re saying or get your s**t over. And everybody else is just going out there telling the truth. ‘Oh yeah, it’s all phony, and we love doing this to each other,’ and these guys in there are trying to do business. So, there you go.”

