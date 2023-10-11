On tonight’s episode of NXT, John Cena cut a promo in the ring where he put over NXT as being the place where top Superstars in the company want to visit frequently because of the environment and the opportunities offered. He expressed gratitude for the NXT Universe and said it was his honor to be in NXT.

He was then interrupted by Bron Breakker, who traded some barbs with Cena, before Cena stated that Breakker has everything, but he lacks attitude, he lacks respect. He then wished Breakker the best for his match later in the night.

Cena extended his hand for a handshake, but Breakker was in no mood and went for Cena, taking him down with a punch. He then went for a Spear, but Cena ducked out of the way and went for the AA. Breakker, however, landed on his feet and retreated to close the segment.

Breakker and Carmelo Hayes are of course set to main event tonight’s NXT, with Paul Heyman and Cena in their corners respectively.