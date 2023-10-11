On tonight’s blockbuster episode of NXT, Cody Rhodes announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament 2023 – both the Men’s and Women’s editions. The tournaments are of course an annual tradition held in honor of Cody’s father, ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes.

‘The American Nightmare’ also announced that following the conclusion of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, we will witness the Men’s Breakout Tournament.

No particulars have been revealed for either of these tournaments.

Finally, Rhodes announced that he’d be the Guest General Manager for tonight’s show.

After the announcements were done with, Cody Rhodes was interrupted by the NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, who shared his respect Rhodes. They were then interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, the North American Champion, who issued a challenge to Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

Cody made the match official for later tonight, and appointed LA Knight as the Special Guest Referee as well.

