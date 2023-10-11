Orange Cassidy is your new AEW International Champion.

Cassidy defeated Rey Fenix on tonight’s “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite, which is running head-to-head with NXT. Originally Jon Moxley was set to face Fenix after the Lucha Bro dethroned him at Dynamite Grand Slam but the Death Rider was not cleared in time for tonight’s match. With the win, Cassidy becomes the first ever two-time AEW International Champion.

We're seeing a different side of Orange Cassidy as he targets Rey Fenix's back! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMx | @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/hJNC6SnPZp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.