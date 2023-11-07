There has been speculation that Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar may consider a UFC return with UFC 300 coming up in early 2024 as Lesnar is on hiatus from WWE while Rousey is no longer under contract with WWE.

Rousey and Lesnar haven’t fought since 2016. While speaking with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White talked about the possibility of a Rousey or Lesnar UFC return. Here are the highlights.

On the possibility:

“I get why everybody asks. I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.” White added, “I’m focused on Madison Square Garden. But no, they’re not coming back.”

On Rousey:

“I absolutely love Ronda Rousey,” said White. “She’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-around badass for UFC.”

On Lesnar: