Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru.

During it, Cornette spoke about AEW signing Ric Flair to a multi-year deal and questioned the signing because it’s harder to get younger stars over.

“Well and here’s the thing is that, again, we’re in a situation where the most well-known biggest stars, biggest celebrities, and mainstream names in the wrestling industry that work for AEW have always continued to be behind the scenes or backstage or in a non-wrestling role. And I mean, you know it’s hard for the young guys to get over when everybody sees these older guys as the big stars. And especially when the guys are too old to be able to work with these young guys and put them over. So then you start creating the dissension in the locker room where the young guys are going, Oh, geez, these guys, all they got to do is show up and plug their energy drink or do commentary or don’t even show have to show up, they all get paid. And, you know, we actually got to take bumps and get hurt.”

Cornette advised Flair to appear with non-established stars because he felt Flair would overshadow them.

“But you know that again, I’m not knocking Ric, I’m glad he’s got his deal because I can’t imagine why Tony gave it a long-term deal just to get Ric to make appearances for Sting’s retirement. What is he going to do afterwards? They don’t listen to any legends that have any opinions anyway, and I don’t honestly know that Ric has been paying enough attention in the wrestling business over the past few years to have a goddamn opinion or gives a sh*t. I know that he was the only one when he was the booker in 89 and early 90 in WCW that got the ratings back up and got the pay-per-views back up and got the quality of the show back up. But that’s when he was in the middle of it. And he, as we mentioned, he was the big picture guy that put things together and then me and Kevin [Sullivan] do the details, the paperwork. I don’t think in 35 years, he suddenly decided I want to do all this sh*t by myself. I’ll take over the book, Tony. So he can’t and shouldn’t wrestle. He overshadows anybody he manages or appears with unless it’s like Sting where they got the history.”

(H/T to Inside The Ropes for the quotes)